All NE airports ready to resume service, says AAI official

COVID-19: AAI helps society with series of schemes in Northeast

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 6: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been proactive with all possible advanced measures during the fight against COVID-19, and AAI is still practising the set guidelines laid down by the Centre, said Sanjeev Jindal, Regional Executive Director, AAI, NER here on Monday.

100 percent thermal screening of all international passengers was started at Guwahati Airport in February and soon it was extended to all the domestic flights also at all the airports in the region.

A dedicated thermal screening camera was installed at LGBI Airport Guwahati for mass screening and checking of passengers which helped team of doctors as well as convenient to passengers, Jindal said addressing the press through video conference.

After the lock down in the country, the commercial flight operations ceased from mid night of March 24, 2020 but airports were opened with minimum staff to run the emergency and essential services.

“We later provided protective kits to the health workers and CISF personnel for their personal protection,” Jindal said.

According to him, the lifeline UDAN portal was floated by the Govt where cargo flights and routes were sketched to cater the domestic export of essential and emergency good especially medical goods for the farthest places in the country. “Some cargo hubs are created and ports are identified for ferrying these goods. Northeastern region was given special focus in the life line UDAN routes and cargo flights constituting dedicated freighters and helicopters added many sorties to carry medical goods for the region,” he said.

A total of 90 tonnes of air cargo, till date has been delivered to different NER stations and about 3 tonnes has been air lifted from these ports mainly Guwahati, Agartala, Imphal, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Jorhat, Tezpur and Dimapur. Rest of the places were connected through roads and helicopters.

Jindal said that AAI at NER under its CSR scheme donated Rs 10 lakh to each of the state government through all the station in-charges. This fund will be utilized to procure PPEs, protective kits and equipment for health workers and hospitals in the states.

Also, the employees of AAI have contributed for the PM-CARE fund. A voluntary contribution of 5-day salary or minimum 3 days salary has been donated by the AAI employees to this crisis at personal level, and some of them have contributed their entire one month salary for this India’s fight against corona.

Media fraternity is again a fore front in fight against Corona, and AAI at NER in association with the Press/ Media trusts/ clubs provided protective and personal hygiene kits for the journalist reporting from the ground on corona. The activity has been carried out at Guwahati Press Club and will be given at Agartala also.

Similar help has also been planned for the police personnel who are far from home performing their duties for the society in corona crisis. Rs 50 lakhs has been planned for the funds to be donated to all the state police in NER for procuring PPEs, Kits, mass etc.

The women welfare wing of AAI-Kalyanmayee is also helping the needy people. They are making masks from house hold cloth and preparing about 10,000 masks to be distributed almost free to the needy ones.

Regarding, resumption of commercial flight services from April 15, 2020, he said that the final decision is yet to be taken by the Centre and added “our airports in NER are ready to cater all the services as per normal practice with all the precautions in place and sanitization of Airport premises including the passenger terminal building.”