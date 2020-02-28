All Nyishi Youth Association bandh cripples life; passes off peacefully

Markets, schools shut; thin attendance in offices; private vehicles stoned ** Shutdown successful, claims Nyishi youth body

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 28: The dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) passed off peacefully on Friday amid tight security barring a few stray incidents of road blockade and attack on private vehicles.

The shutdown was total as all business establishments, markets, banks and educational institutions remained closed, while attendance in government office was thin.

The roads of the capital complex including National Highway 415 wore a deserted look as commercial and private vehicles, school and college buses were off the roads. Major business establishments, financial institutions, petrol pumps, shopping mall, markets and others remained closed.

A few vehicles were, however, damaged by the protesters by throwing stones, said police sources.

The ISBT also wore a deserted look as the long distance busses remained inside the ISBT while most of the long distance buses to Itanagar remained outside the check post at Hollongi and Banderdewa.

At Naharlagun Railway station, Donyi Polo train passengers were stranded and many passengers preferred to reach their destinations — Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli – on foot.

However, essential services including ambulance, para-military and vehicles of magistrates were exempted from the purview of bandh.

Talking to media, the ANYA president Byabang Joram said that they have launched the democratic movement to press for fulfillment of the eight-point demands.

“We don’t want lip service but concrete decision of the government in the greater interest of the public service,” Joram said.

The bandh was called by ANYA in support of various demands including suspension and arrest of top officials of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) who were relieved from their respective posts post APSSB fiasco and solving inter-state boundary issues and others.

“We have been demanding the district wise quota in APSSB and suspension of all the then top officials of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) including Chairman AC Verma, Secretary SK Jain and others and to initiate free and fair investigation,” he said.

Claiming the bandh as successful, Joram thanked all stakeholders including businessmen, government servants, students, security personnel, administration and general public for their support.

IGP Chukhu Apa & city SP In-charge J K Lego informed that elaborate security arrangement had been deployed in the entire capital complex to maintain law and order, peace and tranquility during the 12-hour capital bandh.

Several senior police officers worked with sector magistrates and others to maintain the order.

The state government had declared the shutdown “illegal”. Home Minister Bamang Felix had said that the ANYA had declined his invitation for a meeting. Felix at a press conference on Monday said the state government has already met many of their demands.