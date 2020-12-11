All Party Hill Leaders Conference bike rally

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 10: All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) took out a motorbike rally from Diphu to Vothung Aji on Thursday. The motorcycle rally started at 9 am and concluded at Vothung Aji.

The APHLC has taken out the bike ride with the theme Indigenous People’s Land, Indigenous Identity, My Place, My Identity, and the use of the original name of places in Karbi Anglong that has been corrupted. The name of the places are Volongkom Aji (Bakulia), Havarkehat (Howraghat), Dongkukak (Dokmoka), Vothung Aji (Parokhuwa), Den Arong (Dengaon) and Longlit (Longnit).

Before taking out the motorcycle rally, APHLC president Jones Ingti Kathar said neither the state nor Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has taken step to make the Karbis developed.

“The Karbis are called Okora, dull, the Assam government and the council have not taken any step to make us not dull. It seems we are willing to remain dull always. We, the APHLC, not only want the Karbis but all hill tribes should not remain dull,” Kathar said.