All regular passenger trains to remain suspended

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, the railways have decided that all regular passenger train services, including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains services, narrow gauge trains etc will remain cancelled until further advice, an NFR release here said.

Accordingly, all regular passenger carrying trains originating from and coming towards NF Railway will also remain cancelled, the release said.

The running of Shramik Special trains which started from May 1, Rajdhani Special trains which started from May 12 and other passenger special trains which started from June 1 for movement of the stranded and other people will however continue, an NFR release here said.

The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on regular basis. Additional special trains may be run based on the requirement, the release said.

Moreover, to ensure uninterrupted supplies of the essential commodities both for common people and various industries spreading throughout the country, movement of freight, parcel and POL carrying trains will continue, it added.