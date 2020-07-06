All stand-alone grocery shops to remain open in Guwahati from today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 5: Chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna has issued a revised order allowing all the stand-alone grocery shops in the city to remain open between 11 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday (July 6-10) during the COVID-19 induced total lockdown.

The order is applicable to all the areas under Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.

The order said the shopkeepers and customers will have to wear masks, hand gloves and maintain social distancing. Responsibility of maintenance of social distancing will be on the shop owner and failure to do so will be viewed very seriously and may entail summery closure of defaulting shops.

Maintenance of price line and prevention of artificial shortage will be the responsibility of shop keepers and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, the order said.

Whole sellers of grocery items are allowed to replenish stocks of retailers on Sunday and Tuesday between 12 noon and 6 pm. House to house sale of fruits and vegetables etc. shall be allowed between 8 am and 2 pm on Monday and Wednesday, it said.