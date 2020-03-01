Alliance to get final shape soon: UPPL chief

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 1: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) will forge alliance with like-minded parties or organisations to fight the upcoming elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), UPPL president Pramod Boro said here on Sunday.

“The discussions are going on with various parties and organisations. We will finalise the deal within a short period of time,” Boro told reporters after inauguration of a party office at Mwiderkhoro Road near Sister Margaret Nobel School here.

“All sections of people and communities are supporting us for the elections”, he also claimed.

“We will transform the Bodoland territorial region into a corruption-free society if voted to power in the upcoming council elections,” Boro said.

“The people want a change, due to large scale corruption in BTC ruled by BPF. In the last 17 years, the BPF has indulged large scale corruption in implementing various development schemes meant for welfare and development of Bodo people,” Boro said.

“The BPF has failed to turn the hopes and aspiration of the people into reality. The UPPL has been working for welfare of the people since its establishment,” he claimed.