Alliance with AIUDF awaits high command seal: Cong

Jitendra Singh seeks probe into ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan raised at AIUDF meet

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: 2021 election will be a fight against such misrule of the BJP-led government in the state, said former Union minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Assam PCC in-charge Jitendra Singh said here on Friday while indicating that the reported alliance with All Indian United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is yet to be finalised by Congress high command.

“Any alliance with any political party will have to be finalised by the high command of the party. Till now party high command has not taken any decision over the alliance with AIUDF,” Singh said addressing a press conference here.

However, he said the Core Committee meeting of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has suggested for a grand Alliance with all non-BJP parties to take on BJP jointly in the 2021 assembly elections.

As regards to ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan raised by AIUDF workers at Silchar, the Congress leader said, “Nobody should raise such slogan in Indian soil. Nobody should have the courage for it. It should be probed.”

Stating that the hike in prices of potato and onion across the country, Singh said that it was due to removal of onion and potato from the list of essential commodities.

“In everything they have done they want to give favour a few people,” he said.

“By this they have killed the right of the people. They also killed the right of the farmers,” he added.

When asked about the statement of BJP leader and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma that the upcoming election will be a fight between civilization and civilizations of Mughals (‘civilization of Assam’ from the ‘civilization of infiltrators from Bangladesh), the Congress leader said, “This is the classic example the BJP is trying to do here.”

“Our DNA will not allow us to speak such language,” he added.

Alleging politics of division over religion, caste and community, Singh urged the people of the state to repose their faith in Congress once again and ensure that the fabric of unity of the state remains intact.

The former Union minister alleged that the BJP-led government in Assam is working as ‘organised mafia’ and collecting illegal tax with the money going to the pockets of political leaders.

“The state government is working as organised mafia. There is mafia tax levied on everything that enters the state from outside,” Singh said.

“Such special tax on the things coming from outside goes into the pockets of the political leaders,” he claimed.

He said the BJP had failed to keep its promises that it had made before the 2016 assembly elections.

“Instead of development, problems like job loss, crime against women, and decrease in Central funds, have increased in the last four and half years,” he said.