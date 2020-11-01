Alliance with BJP in Delhi, Dispur on: Hagrama

Land pattas to those who have been staying since 2003, BTR Accord to be reviewed

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 31: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) still continues its alliance with BJP in Delhi and Dispur nevertheless the BJP has decided to go it alone in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections slated in December, BPF president and former chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohilary said here on Saturday.

The saffron party has fielded 26 candidates rejecting BPF’s offer for two seats. The BPF has contested from 37 out of 40 seats of the council.

On October 13, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said in Kokrajhar, “We are fighting in 26 seats. Our contest is friendly.”

“We are taking part in government formation in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the coming election. We will extend our support to those parties which will win majority seats”, Dass said.

Dass claimed that his party is getting good response from the people during electioneering.

“We still continue alliance with BJP in the Centre and in the state. There is no threat on alliance till yet. But we are contesting the BTR poll independently,” Mohilary said addressing an election rally at Anthihara Saragaon under Dotma constituency in Kokrajhar district on Saturday.

The BPF has fielded Prakash Basumatary from Dotma constituency. “We will get single majority in the election. We are forming the government in BTR for the fourth consecutive term,” Mohilary claimed.

“Only BPF can form government in the BTR. No other party will be able to get single majority. We will get single majority. There is no doubt,” Mohilary said.

The former BTC chief announced that the people who have been living in BTR since 2003 will be given land pattas. “They will be given equal opportunity and rights,” he said.

“We are working for all-round development of all section people of the society. We will also review the BTR Accord for equal opportunity and distribution of power in the BTR in the coming days,” he further said.

The election to 40 constituencies of BTR was slated on April 4, but was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic situation. The council administration was brought under Governor’s Rule on April 27 after expiry of the term of the council.

Mohilary also addressed an election rally at Chirang Duar constituency for party candidate Kampa Borgoyary on Saturday.

Earlier, Mohilary offered his prayer to the Bwrai Bathow at Jainary Mainaw Bathow under Debargaon constituency.

Even as the state health department has urged the State Election Commission (SEC) not to hold the elections as Covid-19 positive cases have been rising alarmingly, the state cabinet has told the commission to complete the electoral process within December 15.