Allot job cards for returning labourers under MGNREGA: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday directed the panchayat and rural development department to allot job cards to returning labourers and provide them works under MGNREGA at the earliest.

He also directed the skill development department to take steps for imparting training to returning workers for upgrading their skills.

In a review meeting at Brahmaputra State Guest House, the chief minister discuss the issues of providing employment opportunities to the state’s people returning from outside and instructed the officials to identify skills of the returning labourers and provide training at development block level through a digital platform.

The chief minister also directed the industries department to prepare district wise list of MSMEs for providing benefits to the sector under Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He instructed the finance department to discuss with the banks about ways to provide bank loans to returning labourers for engaging them in productive sectors.

State industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, P&RD minister Naba Kumar Doley along with top officials of various departments were present in the meeting

More than 4.30 lakh migrant workers from Assam have been stranded in many states of the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

Among the migrant workers, over 66,000 workers from Assam were stranded in Karnataka, 34,000 in Kerala, 33,000 in Tamil Nadu, 21,000 in Maharashtra, 16,000 in Telangana, 5,600 in Gujarat, 4,600 in Goa, 4,500 in West Bengal.

The ministry of railways had decided to restart passenger train services by initially starting with running of 15 pairs of special train special trains from May 12 in specific routes connecting 15 important cities of the country with New Delhi station only.

The 02424 passenger special between New Delhi and Dibrugarh was availed by thousands of passengers to reach their destination after getting stranded for a long time. On the very first train which left New Delhi on May 12 and reached Northeast on May 13 altogether 925 passenger de-boarded or boarded at various stoppages in between Katihar and Dibrugarh.

Till Sunday morning, more than 5,000 passengers travelled by the four trips of 02424 passenger special between New Delhi and Dibrugarh.