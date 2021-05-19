Alternative arrangements for essential healthcare services likely in Dimapur 

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, May 18: Nagaland’s health and family welfare directorate on Tuesday asked the Dimapur District Task Force (DTF) to make alternative arrangements for delivery of essential healthcare services as the district hospital has been converted to Covid hospital for treatment of surging Covid cases in the district.

In an order, the directorate asked the DTF to identify suitable and strategically located government health facilities such CHCs/ PHCs/ UPHCs/ SC/ SMIT1/TB and CDH for delivery of essential healthcare services, including emergency secondary services.

It said equipment of Naga Hospital Authority Kohima may be temporarily relocated as and when required for delivery of emergency secondary services.

The order said some of the health facilities for delivery of essential services should be identified as 24×7 facilities.

It asked the DTF to widely publicise the list of all health facilities identified for delivery of essential services for information of the public.

The order said a comprehensive human resource plan should be put in place to mobilise the manpower requirement and requisition staff from other departments for non-medical and ministerial tasks.

It also asked the DTF to set up a flu corner and isolation facility in all such health facilities to enable prompt detection and segregation of suspected cases. All ILI and SARI cases as well as admitted patients are to be tested as per testing policy, it said.

The directorate said the NHAK will be the hub for diagnostic and blood bank services whenever required for the identified health facilities.

It asked the DTF to establish an ambulance services network for timely transportation of patients to various health facilities. It was also directed to requisition necessary vehicles from other departments for transportation of staff and laboratory samples.