Amar Barua – a tribute 

A renowned drama artist of yesteryears of Jorhat Amar Barua breathed his last in a city nursing home due to old age ailment. Born on August 5, 1930 to Nakachari Mauzadar Rosheswar Barua and Mrilalini Barua, the late Amar Barua was a very popular figure of the Bongal Pukhuri area of Jorhat.

From his early days he was fond of acting, and he bagged the best actor award of JB College, Jorhat in 1952. A classmate and close friend of former Union minister late Bijay Krishna Handique, Barua was famous for his role of Piyoli Phukan. Even Natya Surya late Phani Sharma highly praised him for that. Barua started his career as a school teacher in Nakachari and later joined tea estate as a welfare officer. But to pursue his passion for acting he resigned and started his own business as a government contractor.

He penned several dramas for All India Radio, Jorhat and Dibrugarh respectively. His dramas were performed by several troupes in different stages of Upper Assam. A collection of his dramas MANCHOR MOUCHAK was published in 2012, which was highly acclaimed by drama critics.

He was also an active member of Jayprakash Narayan’s Socialist Party. An ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, Barua visited almost all the holy places of India. He even visited Kedarnath at the age of 80. Every year he performed shivaratri at his residence temple in Bongal Pukhuri.