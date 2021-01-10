Ambulance driver, helper held with narcotics in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 10: With the aid of some local people, Haiborgaon Town Outpost police arrested two persons in possession of brown sugar and also seized an ambulance from Bhakatgaon area under Nagaon Sadar PS.

According to sources, the arrested persons have been identified as Rajritu Bora and Raju Kalita, the driver and helper of the ambulance bearing registration number AS 21 H 9764.

Sources claimed that some locals found an ambulance without any patient roaming around at Bhakatgaon village on Sunday.

Later, the locals intercepted it and upon checking, they recovered brown sugar inside the ambulance. Meanwhile, Haiborgaon police rushed to the spot and arrested both of them and seized the ambulance for further investigation.