AMCH doc held for raping colleague

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 28: Within a week another doctor was arrested on Monday on charges of raping a colleague. The doctor has been working at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) as a registrar in the surgical unit.

The accused is Dr. Sunmoni Bhuya.

The Police said that based on the FIR of the complainant, the accused doctor was booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC. The accused doctor has been sent to judicial custody.

Confirming this, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said that the victim in her FIR had accused the doctor of raping her and extorting money on the pretext of marriage.

“The girl in her FIR has mentioned that she was involved in a relationship with the accused doctor since 2018. She also accused him of tricking her into a physical relationship under the promise of marriage. She also accused him of extorting large amount of money from her during their relationship,” Mishra said.

On the other hand, the accused during interrogation told police that his parents were vehemently opposed to him marrying her. He said that his parents had even threatened suicide if he marries her.

It is the second such case in Dibrugarh in less than a week involving a doctor. On June 24, Dr Nayan Jyoti Deka, a physician working in a private hospital in Dibrugarh was arrested by the police on charge of raping a colleague.