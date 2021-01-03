AMCH doctor Ajanta Hazarika sent to judicial custody

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 3: Dibrugarh Police produced Dr Ajanta Hazarika before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dibrugarh after the end of 5-days police remand period on Saturday. The court sent her to judicial custody again after the end of the remand period.

Notably, Dr Hazarika is in judicial custody since her surrender in the court on December 28 last in connection with Dibrugarh PS case no. 2150/20.

Sources informed that another financial irregularity investigation is going on against Dr Hazarika regarding the burn unit tender in AMCH. It is alleged that Dr Hazarika forced the then principal HK Goswami to float the tender whereas it should had been done by the PWD. “Why has Dr Hazarika not been suspended yet? Even after being involved in scams, how can she still hold the position of Deputy Superintendent of AMCH?” alleged AMCH sources. “Everything must be properly investigated and if anyone found involved in malpractices then he/she must be booked and punished accordingly,” said an AMCH doctor in condition of anonymity.

It may be mentioned here that Dr Hazarika was evading arrest in connection with a case vide No. 2150/20, registered in Dibrugarh police station as per the FIR lodged by Amol Nath at Gabharupathar police outpost in Dibrugarh on December 7 last.

Nath in his FIR alleged that Dr Hazarika had taken around Rs 22 lakh from 3 job aspirants in Dibrugarh with a promise to provide jobs in Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR). 2 other victims, namely Kishore Deb and Ajay Dutta Biswas, also recorded their statements in Dibrugarh CJM court recently. Nath further claimed that he had transferred half of the amount to the bank account of one Rajeev Parashar in Six Mile, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Parashar was arrested by the crime branch, Guwahati in October last for his alleged involvement in extorting money from candidates of various recruitment examinations for government jobs.