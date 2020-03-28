AMCH turned into centre for treating corona patients

Five 300 bedded hospital to come up ** Assam govt signs MoU with 27 pvt hospitals of Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 28: Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh will cease to operate from Sunday for regular patients as it has been converted to an exclusive medical facility for treating COVID-19 cases, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Saturday.

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has also been shut down for regular patients to use it exclusively for coronavirus treatment from Saturday.

“Pursuant to MoU signed between 27 nursing homes and Assam government, Assam Medical College Dibrugarh will cease to operate for regular patients from March 29. It shall cater only to cases of cardiology, burn, maternity & emergency. AMC will be reserved solely for COVID-19 patients,” Sarma tweeted.

Sarma, who visited the AMCH on Saturday, said 27 private nursing homes signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam government and the owners of the private nursing homes assured all help in the time of crisis.

“All private nursing homes of Dibrugarh will cater all the patients except cardio, maternity and corona patients from tomorrow. Government will make the payment under Atal Amrit Abhiyan cards. AMC will provide services to cardio, maternity, emergency and coronavirus patients,” Sarma added.

However, patients who don’t have Atal Amrit Abhiyan cards will also be treated. But their attendants will get their cards from the office of the joint director of health from Sunday.

All the private nursing home owners of Dibrugarh have welcomed the decision of the government and expressed their full support to the government at this hour of crisis. All the 27 private nursing homes are likely to be empanelled in Dibrugarh.

Sarma said a 300 bedded pre fabricated hospital specially to deal with coronavirus patients will be built in Dibrugarh within next two months.

“Land will be identified tomorrow. The life of the hospital will be five years. Public, MP, Ministers, MLAs all are donating fund for the hospital. Govt appeals all to donate fund for the cause,” Sarmaa told reporters here.