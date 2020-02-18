Amit Shah to take part in Arunachal Statehood Day function on Thursday

Preparations for Union home minister’s visit almost complete: Itanagar DC

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 18: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday to attend the 34th Statehood Day function and launch a number of projects related to industry and roads, even as preparations are in full swing to welcome Shah, who will accompanied by Union minister of state (I/C) DoNER Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Shah will lay the foundation stone of the new headquarters of the Arunachal Pradesh police, they added.

Shah will launch the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy, 2020 and inaugurate the Joram Koloriang Road being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), an official said from Delhi.

Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju will also attend the Statehood Day function.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Till 1972, it was known as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA).

It gained the Union Territory status on January 20, 1972 and was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Capital Complex deputy commissioner Komkar Dulom informed the preparation were going on in full swing for the Statehood day celebration at IG Park and the capital complex administration looking after all arrangements in this regard.

The state governor Brig, Dr. BD Mishra (Retd) will preside over the function. Dulom said that chief guest will unfurl the tri-color and release the tri-color balloons.

Several important projects will also be inaugurated and flagged off on the occasion. These include MLA apartment at Chimpu, senior officers housing project at Chimpu, Inter-state truck terminal, foundation stone laying for police headquarter, 256 slice CT Scanner in TRIHMS, Naharlagun followed by video footage display, inauguration of (0-20) KM road on Joram-Koloriang road constructed by BRO in Lower Subansiri district and several other schemes and projects.

The winners of state award will also be given away on the occasion which include chief minister’s award for excellence in public administration-2019, chief minister’s award for cleanest village-2020.

There will be exhibition stalls of various departments, Art exhibition & flowers show which will add to the attraction of the public.

“Finishing touches are being given by all the line departments so that there is no lapse in the smooth conduct of the programme, the deputy commissioner said.

There shall be sitting arrangements for general public and invitees. Invitation has also been given to around 4000 invitees.