Amit Shah to visit Assam on December 26

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on December 26. Shah’s visit to the state has emerged significant in the backdrop of the formation of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) by the BJP-UPPL-GSP combine.

The home minister will attend some government events during his visit to Assam.

Shah is likely to hold meetings with state BJP leadership to discuss the preparations for Assam assembly elections in 2021. According to sources, Shah will also sit for an informal meeting with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to discuss the seat sharing strategy for the election.

On the other hand, in-charge of BJP Assam unit, Baijayant Panda reached Guwahati on Wednesday morning to take part in multiple party programmes.

The top BJP leader was accorded a grand welcome by the party workers at Lokpriya Gopinath Borodoloi International Airport.

“I have come as the BJP in-charge. I will attend several party programmes,” Panda told reporters.

On Thursday, Panda will visit the Kamakhya Devalaya, the famous Shaktipeeth atop the Nilachal hills in Guwahati. Later, he will attend the Krishak Samaroh at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the presence of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.