Amrit Bhog Bhandara administers vaccine to people without mobiles, documents

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: Another humanitarian initiative has been started by Amrit Bhog Bhandara, which has carved a niche for itself by providing free food to lakhs of people during the first and second wave of Corona pandemic since April 2020. Arrangements have been made by Amrit Bhog Bhandara to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to people without mobile phones and valid documents. The camp has been organised at Haryana Bhawan complex, Narayan Nagar, which was inaugurated by ASTC, MD Rahul Das and provincial president of Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Sammelan (PPMS) Omprakash Khandelwal by cutting the ribbon jointly. On this occasion, founder of Amrit Bhog Bhandara Bhagchand Jain, Surendra Goyal and other dignitaries were present.

On the occasion of the inauguration, chief guest Das called upon everyone and said that those who do not have mobile phones and any valid documents, they can reach this camp and get vaccinated. Along with this, he also appealed to the common people that they should also send this message to the people of the economically weaker sections, so that they can be vaccinated against corona. “We can keep ourselves safe from corona infection only after all sections are vaccinated.”

On this occasion the provincial president of PPMS, Khandelwal said that the work of human service that has been taken up by Amrit Bhog Bhandara will benefit many poor people. Specifically, those who don’t have any valid documents or mobile phones. Because mobile number and identity proof are essential to register for covid vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion the founder of Amrit Bhog Bhandara, Jain said that the certificate of first dose is also being provided to the people without mobile and identity card immediately after being vaccinated, so that they won’t face any inconvenience in taking the second dose. After taking the first dose of vaccine the individual can go to any centre and take the second dose.

“We are also providing free food to those people who are coming to take the vaccine. People can avail this service by reaching not only from Guwahati but from any place in the state.”

He informed that this camp has been organised by the health department of the Assam government with the aim of providing vaccines to the people without mobiles and identity cards. In such a situation, the maximum number of people can reach Haryana Bhawan and take advantage of this service.