AMSA doctors boycott OPD across state, threatens to continue stir

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 1: Doctors of the Assam Medical Service Association on Monday boycotted OPD in all hospitals across the state demanding at par wages with doctors appointed to civil hospitals or Central government doctors, timely promotions and new recruitment.

A memorandum listing AMSA’s grievances in detail has been submitted to the Health minister on Monday.

A source said that the Health A doctors of AMSA serving mostly in rural Assam and those working to contain the Covid 19 pandemic, the immunisation doctors were paid a very nominal amount as salary when compared to Health B doctors who are appointed in the civil hospitals and medical colleges in the state.

AMSA adopted four resolutions including continuation of the agitation, that is OPD boycott on November 2nd and 3rd from 8am to 1:30pm and sought the cooperation of the members in these programmes.

The meeting also unanimously regretted that the minutes issued by the government in connection with the discussion between the government and AMSA dated 19/10/21 did not clearly mention any time frame for the works.

The meeting also condoled the death of P. P. Verma, former additional chief secretary, Assam and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

An AMSA office bearer said that the AMSA had for decades been demanding a scale of pay for Health A doctors at par with Central government doctors, Health B doctors or doctors of other North eastern states, all of whom were getting much more pay than Health A doctors.

The other demands were timely promotions and new recruitment.

“The government is very reluctant to give promotion to Health A doctors. The present situation is undesirable and has resulted in unreasonable stagnation. Several doctors have waited for the publication of the promotion list in which they would have been promoted from SDM&HO to CM&HO rank but in vain and they have retired from service in the same rank, resulting in deprivation and injustice. Therefore, AMSA once again demands timely promotions at all levels,” the source said.

Regarding new recruitment the source said that the government should take immediate measures to fill up vacancies.

“Already the Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam has submitted the list of selected doctors but it has been observed that for any action for resolving problems the concerned establishment / Department usually takes a longer time. This delayed system has demoralised Health-A Doctors. If the Health-A Doctors’ genuine issues are not solved in time these may have a negative impact on their service,” the source further said.

Another grievance was pay disparity. It was seen that senior Health A doctors were drawing a salary which was lesser than those Health A doctors who were junior and appointed later.

