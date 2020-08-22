AMSU burns Imran’s effigy, Pak flag

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Aug 21: Hours after Pakistan Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid threatened India with nuclear war and stated the target range includes Assam, hundreds of volunteers of Hojai district unit of All Assam Minorities Students’ Union burnt the effigy of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the neighbouring country’s national flag at Daboka By-Pass in Hojai district on Friday.

In an interview to a television channel, Sheikh Rasheed boasted about his country having “very small, calculated and perfect bombs to target India all the way up to Assam, but in a way that Muslims are not harmed.”

He said that their bombs are so perfect and precise that they can hit places as far as Assam, but they will not harm Muslims as those small bombs will avoid Muslim dominated places.

Reacting to Rasheed’s comment, a team of the minority students body staged a protest against the neighbouring country by burning their national flag and the effigy of the premier.

“We the Muslims never stand with Pakistan. We will stand as Indian and fight for our country,” vice president of AAMSU central committee, Munwar Hussain (Bokul) told reporters here.

“We are pity to Pakistan railway minister. He left a big joke, which is beyond imaginations,” Hussain said.