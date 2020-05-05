Amur falcon returning to NE after winter sojourn in Africa

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, May 4: Irang, the radio-tagged Amur falcon (bird) which flew non-stop covering thousands of kms to reach African countries as part of their routine annual migratory journey in November last in the north eastern states, has started arrived in India and entered south of Porbandar in the Saurashtra coast of Gujarat at 01:00 am on Monday, an official source here said.

This bird being sojourned in Manipur’s Tamenglong district after flying from northern China, Eastern Mongolia and East Russia en-route to their winter grounds in the southern hemisphere especially in South Africa Zambia, was deployed with satellite transmitters and was released at Puchning village, Tamenglong district, Manipur on October 30 2019. It appeared to have covered the total distance of around 3200 km over the Arabian Sea quite effortlessly and relatively a shorter flight as compared to Chiulan.

Meanwhile, after reaching Myanmar flying through Manipur, Chiulan, yet another radio-tagged Amur falcon is now heading north and appears to have set its course toward Beijing, which is another 1700 km away. Barak also has likely crossed over to India given that it was flying close by to Irang, the source said.

Notably 5 Amur falcons were made radio-tagged in Tamenglong district of Manipur. However, whereabouts of one of them is still untraceable, the source added.