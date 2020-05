ANNS contributes to CM’s Relief Fund

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

SOOTEA, May 18: Assam Nepali Natya Sammelan made a contribution of Rs 15000 to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Monday to help fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

A delegation including chief secretary Purna Kumar Sarmah, Organizing Secretary Krishnaneel Karki, Publicity Secretary Anjan Baskota, Executive Members Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya and Arjun Nirola visited Biswanath deputy commissioner at his official chamber and handed over the amount.