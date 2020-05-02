Anomalies mar ICDS food distribution in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 2: Citizens from greater Baruapara area in Kokrajhar district alleged various anomalies over the distribution of food and essential commodities from ICDS office amongst the kids.

Later, the citizens also gheraoed the ICDS centre on Saturday at Baruapara and demanded proper distribution of the food and essential commodities amongst the kids. A complaint was also submitted to the Deputy Commissioner through which the locals sought a thorough investigation into alleged anomalies.

Notably, the locals allege that ICDS worker Nur Jahan Begum of Baruapara under Kokrajhar police station has been involved with the anomalies in distribution of the commodities. The locals demanded strict steps against the alleged anomalies and corruption which, according to them is intolerable, during these times of crisis.