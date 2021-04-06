Another Assam jawan martyred in Chhattisgarh

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, April 5: Another CRPF jawan from the state was martyred in the gruesome Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Saturday.

The martyred CRPF jawan has been identified as Dilip Kumar Das.

He hails from Bharegaon village of Bhawanipur area in Bajali district.

He was the sub inspector of CoBRA (210 battalion).

He was survived by his wife Pranjali Das and two daughters namely Hiyamani Das (11) and Risha Das (03) along with his father Banamali Das and mother Maina Das besides a host of relatives and well wishers.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the entire village in Assam from where martyred Dilip Kumar Das hailed.

Dilip Kumar Das had joined the CRPF in 2001.

Meanwhile, the body of CRPF jawan Bablu Rabha who was martyred in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh was laid to rest at his village in Goalpara district on Monday.

The last rites of Rabha, a constable of 210 CoBRA battalion of the CRPF, was performed with full state honours at his native village—Damrapatpara in Dudhnoi area.

Alongwith the CRPF officials, Assam Police also paid tributes to the braveheart. Hundreds of villagers gathered to witness the final journey of Rabha.

In one of the deadliest Maoist attacks on the security forces, at least 22 CRPF men have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

“22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapurin Chhattisgarh,” said Bijapur superintendent of police, Kamalochan Kashyap.

Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the Naxal attack, on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation.

Singh informed that around 25-30 Naxals were also killed though the exact number is yet to be ascertained.

“There is no point in saying that there was some kind of intelligence or operational failure. Had it been some intelligence failure, forces would have not gone for the operation. And if there was some operational failure, so many Naxals would have not been killed,” DG CRPF said.