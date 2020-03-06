Another Barpeta man stabbed in Shillong

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, March 5: Another person was seriously injured as he was stabbed at Mawkhar near YMCA in Shillong on Thursday. The injured has been identified as 21-year-old Sanidul Islam.

The fresh incident of stabbing has brought further fear among the people as it happened after the normalcy started to return to the Shillong city.

Police are yet to identify the perpetrator(s) involved in the crime. Sanidul came to Shillong on Thursday from Assam and the attack took place when he went to take lunch from his place of work.

Police informed that the victim identified as Sanidul Islam was assaulted at Mawkhar main road by miscreants on Thursday at around 1 pm. He was later taken to Shillong Civil Hospital.

Sanidul Islam is the son of Amzad Ali of Barpeta, Assam. The victim received head and abdomen injuries and is reportedly out of danger, police said.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate of East Khasi Hills district has under Section 144 CrPC promulgated curfew in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas with effect from 9 pm Thursday to 5 am on Friday.

The areas under curfew include the whole of Municipal and Cantonment areas, all areas under Mawlai and Mawpat Blocks including their census towns areas under Mylliem Block from Umshyrpi bridge up to 7 Mile Upper Shillong.

The other areas which will also remain under the curfew are Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong and Siejiong.

260 Assam people rescued

Police on Thursday rescued 260 people from Assam and brought to Guwahati, who were stranded in Meghalaya following the violence broke out at Shella and other parts in East Khasi Hills district.

The people hail from lower Assam’s Dhubri, Kokrajhar and Goalpara districts. They worked in the unorganized sector in Sohra, Ichamati and other areas in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district.