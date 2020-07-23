Another blast at Baghjan, 3 Singapore experts hurt

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 22: Three experts from Singapore-based Alert Disaster Control were injured in a fresh explosion at Oil India Limited (OIL)’s Baghjan well no-5 in Tinsukia district on Wednesday.

The three specialists – Anthony Steven Reynolds, Doug Dallas and Craig Neil Duncan – suffered burn injuries as the well suddenly exploded with a deafening sound as they were trying to remove a spool from the well head of the Baghjan gas well.

The injured persons were part of the 6-member Alert team who have been flown in by OIL to cap the Baghjan gas well which suffered a blowout on May 26. This was the second such fire incident at the Baghjan well. On June 9, two firefighters of Oil India Limited were killed after a fire erupted at the Baghjan well.

“Today in the afternoon, three experts from M/s Alert suffered minor burn injuries while removing a spool from the well head. They were provided immediate medical attention by doctor at well site and later on they were taken to burn unit section of Astha Nursing Home at Dibrugarh. They have been released after dressing of the burn injuries. It is expected that operations will resume at Baghjan tomorrow,” OIL in a statement said.

Following the mishap, Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan took stock of the Baghjan situation and inquired about the safety of the blowout control operations team

“The Union minister wished for the speedy recovery of the 3 experts of M/S Alert who sustained injuries while removing spool at the site. Well capping operations are going on as per schedule. MoPNG is working and is committed to control the situation at the earliest,” the ministry of petroleum and natural gas in a statement said.

OIL had earlier set a deadline for July 7 to cap the Baghjan gas well but could not carry it out due to multiple challenges faced by them in the form of flood, agitations etc.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal wished for speedy recovery of the three experts from M/s Alert. The chief minister also took stock of the situation and advised OIL to provide best of the treatment to the injured experts.