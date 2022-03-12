Another Bureaucrat Manhandled In Assam

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, March 11: In less than a week, after the incident happened at South Salmara district where an election officer and executive magistrate, Bibhas Medhi was reportedly slapped by an officer-in-charge of Satgaon police station, Pranjit Lahakar, yet another Assam bureaucrat was manhandled by a violent mob in Sonai constituency of Cachar district on Thursday afternoon.

It is learnt that a no-confidence motion was brought to vote at Sonai Block development office on Thursday against the GP president of Swadhinbazar GP.

A group of seven members of the GP attended the voting ceremony. After the voting, a heated situation arose regarding the voting of one group member. The situation went out of control and a scuffle broke out in the office.

Few people at that time also manhandled BDO, Sonai, Hussain Mohammad Mobin and they also tried to snatch official papers from his hand. Few police officials on duty were also injured in the incident.

“The incident that happened yesterday at Sonai Dev block office is really unfortunate. These kinds of things demoralise the honest officers who are working tirelessly for the development of the area. Vandalism of this kind not only leads to physical injury but also creates psychological impact in the minds of the general public and the staff,” BDO Hussain Mohammad said.

He informed that the incident has been informed to the Cachar administration and further action will be followed after DC’s direction.

Meanwhile, Sonai police have apprehended three accused persons Ekbal Ahmed Laskar, Zahir Ahmed Laskar and Tahir Ahamed Laskar for manhandling the BDO.

Police are investigating further into the case.