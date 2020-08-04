Another corona patient dies in Jorhat, death toll 13

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 3: With the death of a COVID-19 positive patient Chandrakanta Phukan (68) at JMCH here on Monday, the death toll of COVID-19 infected persons reached 13 in Jorhat district.

However, as per the district administration the toll is only 8 as the others who had also co-morbidities have not been certified as Covid deaths by the Death Audit Board in the state.

According to family sources, Phukan, a resident of Hahnpuria Gaon of Pulibor and a retired employee of CSIR-NEIST was admitted to a private hospital here on July 29 following illness but after he tested positive for COVID-19 he was shifted to JMCH and was under treatment.

On Monday, health department informed family members of Phukan about his death, sources added.

However, the Jorhat district administration has not yet declared his death as a COVID-19 death till filing of this report on Monday evening.

Phukan, who has been involved in social and religious activities in the area, leaves behind two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives.

His last rites were performed at the Garmur Cremation Grounds by the district administration as per COVID-19 norms.

On Saturday night, another COVID-19 positive patient Sameer Phukan (51) of Phukan Ali of Jorhat town passed away at JMCH.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati informed that 74 persons without travel history tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

The total cases of Jorhat was 2,273, 1,026 discharged and 1,225 active positive cases.