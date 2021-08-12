Another dreaded criminal killed in police encounter

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI/ DALGAON, Aug 11: In yet another encounter, a dreaded criminal was shot dead by police at Dhansiri Ghat under Dalgaon police station in Darrang district on Tuesday night.

The criminal Ashababu Islam (38), a resident of Bihudia under Kharupetia police station was arrested in connection with a case No. 308/18 registered at Kharupetia police station on Tuesday.

According to reports, during interrogation the accused admitted that a pistol belonging to him was kept somewhere on the bank of Dhansiri river near Kopati and the police force took him to Dhansiri Ghat in search of the weapon at about 1:30 am.

“During interrogation, it was found that he had a weapon concealed on the bank of Dhansiri Ghat near Dhansiri River under Dalgaon police station. A team of police took him to the spot,” Darrang superintendent of police Sushanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here.

After searching out the pistol by Ashababu which was fully loaded, he tried to escape from the custody by targeting the police on duty, immediately the police retaliated and shot at him in defence.

The seriously injured Ashababu was brought to Mangaldai Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“The pistol was loaded and he suddenly started firing at the police party. The police retaliated and fired in defence. The criminal was injured in the counter-attack and later Ashababu died during treatment at Mangaldai Civil Hospital,” Sarma said.

Ashababu was wanted by the police in connection with seven cases registered against him in different police stations in Darrang district and Kamrup Metropolitan district.

He was the prime accused in the sensational murder of eminent lawyer Binoy Kumar Ghosh of Mangaldai in 2014.

The other cases registered against Ashababu were case No. 270/18 under section 307/302/498/494 of IPC at Kharupetia police station, case No. 308/18 under section 366/34 IPC at Kharupetia police station, case No. 235/21 under section 379/511/34 of IPC at Kharupetia police station, case No. 309/19 under section 25 of Arms Act at Dhula police station, case No. 598/14 under section 460/396 of IPC, read with section 25(1-0) of Arms Act, section 399/411 of IPC at Mangaldai police station, case No. 1149/18 under section 457/380 of IPC at Mangaldai police station and case No. 640/18 under section 395 of IPC at Hatigaon police station in Guwahati.