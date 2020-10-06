Another log-laden truck seized

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Oct 6: Another truck loaded with illegal logs was seized by the forest officials in West Karbi Anglong along Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday.

Officials from Southern Range, Kheroni launched an operation on Monday night in Siro village in Mulaber and seized a Shaktiman truck bearing registration No ML-04-3991 loaded with illegally felled logs.

However, no one was arrested. The logs were being taken to the neighbouring Meghalaya.

“We suspect that there are some miscreants among the locals who are helping the illegal activities. It is due to them that the smugglers almost always managed to escape before we reached them and abandon their truck and logs,” range officer Chandra Sing Tisso told reporters.

The seized logs and truck were brought to the forest department’s office, Southern Range.

The forest officials continue to seize trucks loaded with illegally felled logs on a regular basis from the border area. In this year alone 8 such trucks have been seized.