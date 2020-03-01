Another person killed, Curfew in Shillong areas continues

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, March 1: Uneasy calm prevails in Shillong and Sohra as curfew was reimposed in parts of Shillong and Sohra on Sunday at 8 am. The curfew was imposed at 12 noon on Saturday after a series of stabbing incidents in Barabazar area of the capital city.

Since on Sunday, people go to church it was expected that curfew would lifted for some hours. But keeping in mind the situation, the East Khasi Hills administration reimposed curfew at 8am for an indefinite period.

One person was killed in a fresh violence irrupted on Sunday night at Shella in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, taking the death toll in the clashes to three.

Police said a 37-year-old man, identified as Uphas Uddin was killed when three unidentified miscreants attacked him at his residence at Pyrkan village under Shella police station of East Khasi Hills.

Uphas, who was grievously injured in the armed miscreants attack, was rushed Khamati CHC, where the doctor declared him brought dead, police statement said.

In a separate incident, armed miscreants hurled a petrol bomb on Saturday night at the residential compound of one Lakshmi Bareh at Pynthorbah, Block – 4 in Shillong.

According to police, no one was injured and no property damaged in the incident.

In Ri-bhoi district, some non-tribal carpenters who were staying at Umtrew ran away from their homes on Sunday night into the forest when they heard some local youths proceeding to the area in two buses.

Police said they have, however, now returned to their homes.

Another man was seriously injured in miscreants’ attack on Saturday at Mawthabah, Mawsyram and he has been admitted to NEIGRIHMS in Shillong in a critical condition on Sunday morning.

He has been identified as Rajua Karim, 31, of Phulbari in West Garo Hills. Indefinite curfew has been clamped in Shillong city from 8 am on Sunday due to the violence in Shella and other parts of East Khasi Hills district.

Home minister Lahkmen Rymbui had said that keeping in view the simmering tension, internet has been suspended and curfew imposed in Shillong, Shella and Sohra from Friday night.

Earlier two people, including a member of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), were killed and several others were injured after clashes broke out between student activists and non-tribals on Friday.

Violent clashes broke out following a meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to demand Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, organised by KSU at Shella on Friday.