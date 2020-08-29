Another total lockdown looms large over Assam

People have taken COVID-19 protocols casually, says Chief Secy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Assam government may re-impose lockdown if people continue to break COVID-19 protocols, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said here on Friday.

Krishna said that government may mull over imposing lockdown if people do not wear masks and the number of positive cases keep rising.

“If people do not wear masks and cases continue to rise, the Assam government will be compelled to impose lockdown again. We do not expect such a situation to prevail,” Krishna said.

He urged the citizens to follow all the COVID-19 protocols.

“We have been asking people to wear mask when they step outside. If they do not obey this rule, we have to ask the police to charge Rs. 1,000 strictly for not wearing it,” he added.

Till Friday morning, the state’s COVID count reached 98,807 with 278 deaths. Krishna said that the unlock phase would end on August 31 and the state government has been discussing the way forward.

“Almost 95 percent of everything is opened now for public utility except the weekends and night curfew. But we are observing that people have taken things very casually and even not wearing masks. We have asked the state police to enforce wearing masks strictly and penalize people. But if people don’t take the Covid19 safety protocols seriously then we may be forced to take unpleasant steps,” he also said.

Krishna also said that it has been a worrying trend that the COVID spike in the state as well as the country has been constantly on up.

“Though in many countries the COVID graph is lowering, in India it’s not happening. It means that we are yet to reach the peak which is worrying. In Assam also the numbers of deaths are increasing and that’s why people must not think that situation has become normal. Lockdown may return,” the chief secretary further said.

Meanwhile, in partial modification of its previous order movement of officials, the staff of state and central government departments including PSUs and autonomous bodies, all banks and persons on essential services were allowed for attending the office duty from 5 am to 9 pm on all working Saturdays across the state.