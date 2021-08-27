Another unlock: Edu institutions to open from Sept 1

All teachers, students and school staff in Assam to be vaccinated by Sept 5

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: The Assam government on Thursday announced reopening of classes X, XII and final-year degree courses from September 1, though the Covid situation has been static in the state for the past one week with 600-700 cases detected everyday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet here. A fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued in this regard on August 30.

“We will start offline classes from September, phase-wise. First, final-year classes like class X, XII and degree final-year classes will commence,” Pegu told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

All teachers, students and school staff in the state will be vaccinated by September 5.

“From tomorrow, a special vaccination camp will be conducted at our block elementary education office, district elementary education office, office of the inspector of schools and all university campuses. We urge all teachers, workers and students above the age of 18 years to come ahead and participate in the vaccination drive,” Pegu said.

“We are launching a special drive starting from Friday to vaccinate all the teachers, students above 18 years and other staff within September 5. Since we have also decided to reopen classes for the final year students of higher secondary and degree level, vaccination of all them is a must,” Health minister Keshab Mahanta said.

The state cabinet has also given its nod to reopen the hostels of various educational institutes in the state. However, all hostel boarders have to be double vaccinated to start their stay in the hostels.

“The cabinet decided to start classes for HS final, Degree final and PG final year from 1st week of September. In view of this, vaccination camp for Covid-19 will be held at the offices of block elementary education officer, district elementary education officer, inspector of schools and all university campus from August 27 upto September 5 for vaccination of teachers, non-teaching staff and students above 18 years,” a CMO communique here said.

“For attending classes, 1st dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be mandatory. However, to open hostels, the boarders will be required to take both doses of the vaccine,” it said.

The cabinet meeting decided to create three new divisions of public health engineering department (PHED) at Majuli with HQ at Kamalabari, South Salmara-Mankachar with HQ at Hatsingimari and Bajali with HQ at Pathsala alongwith creation of 93 new posts for the new divisions.

The cabinet decided to celebrate the birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah as Sports Day on September 3 every year.

The cabinet also decided to increase the amount of sports pension from existing Rs. 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

The cabinet has also fixed the one time financial assistance to sports persons at Rs. 50,000.

The cabinet further decided that players who have won medals at national championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth games and Olympics will be given lifetime pension @ Rs. 10,000/- per month.

For smooth implementation of activities of the public works department (building), the cabinet approved creation of 8 new circles, 20 new divisions and 28 sub-divisions in the state. The cabinet also approved creation of 804 technical posts for the department.

In the interest of public service and to rationalise staff for smooth implementation of government programmes and activities, deputy commissioners are empowered to transfer staff of government departments within the jurisdiction of the district in consultation with the head of the concerned department upto the rank of junior engineer.

The cabinet finalised the renaming of the Science & Technology department as Science, Technology and Climate Change department.

The cabinet reviewed the flood situation of BTR and decided to depute minister Jogen Mohan and UG Brahma to monitor the situation.

The meeting of the cabinet condoled the death of Nandita Saikia, a student of Moridhal College of Dhemaji district. A special DGP has already been directed to investigate the case in a speedy manner so that exemplary punishment can be ensured against the culprit.