Another ‘wild’ mishap: Hundreds of Cattle Egrets die at Tangla

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, June 25: In a bizarre incident, nearly 250 number of Cattle Egrets and migratory birds were killed after the Tangla Municipal Board had ordered for clearing of bamboo groves inhabiting the birds in private lands in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Thursday.

According to reports, the municipal authorities had sent notice on June 8 vide Memo no. -0505TMB/2019/20/98 to five citizens holding private lands in ward No. 1 and 2 of Tangla town wherein the signatory executive officer of Tangla Municipal Board had asserted, “The Egrets nestling at the bamboo grove in the land have added to the risk of spreading coronavirus, creating an unhygienic condition with their droppings and it is advised to the land holders to cut down the bamboo groves to create a hygienic environment.”

Following the notice, Tangla Municipal Board chairman Dilip Boro had ordered for clearing of the bamboo groves which were cleared in the private land of Lokajit Sutar of ward No. 1 of Tangla town of Udalguri district on Thursday near the residence of Tangla Municipal Board chairman cum Khalingduar BTR Member Council of Legislative Assembly (MCLA) Dilip Boro.

Udalguri deputy commissioner Dr. Uday Praveen on Friday morning visited the site and ordered the municipal authorities to stop further cutting of bamboo groves and also directed Harisinga revenue circle officer Manisha Nath to submit a report regarding the incident.

Praveen also facilitated the shifting of nearly 160 Cattle Egret chicks to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also reportedly asked Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya to inquire into the matter.

Tangla Municipal Board chairman cum Khalingduar MCLA, Dilip Boro said the bamboo groves were cleared based on public complaints of foul smell and odour from the droppings of the birds which had created an unhygienic condition.

The incident has prompted state Environment and Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya to direct PCCF (wildlife) Amit Sahai to inquire about the matter and submit a report.

PCCF has directed DFO Dhansiri to take suitable action and report by Friday evening, an official statement said here.