Another witch-hunt case in Dokmoka, 9 arrested

Mob kill 50-year old woman, 27 year young man, burns their bodies

By Rupjyoti Mahanta

BOKAJAN, Oct 2: Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the mob lynching of a woman and a young man suspecting them to be witches at Langhin Rohimapur village under Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

An elderly woman and a youth were killed by villagers on witch suspect in Langhin Rohimapur village. The mob also burnt their bodies near a river after the killing.

“We have already arrested nine persons. We are interrogating them. We will nab others who are involved in the incident,” Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Debajit Deori said.

Seven other people who were also involved in the incident, will be in police net soon, he said.

“We have recovered and seized the weapons used in the attack and have collected samples of the half burnt bodies from the spot. Further, investigation is on,” Deori also said.

The mob had accused the duo of performing ‘black magic’, causing the death of a teenaged girl in Rohimapur village in Dokmoka police station area.

The incident came to light on Thursday after some locals reported it to the law enforcers, following which nine persons have been arrested, superintendent of police Debajit Deuri said.

A day before her death on September 29, Rashmi Gour, a teenaged girl from Rohimapur, had named two persons from the village and claimed she had fallen ill due to ‘black magic’ performed by them.

On the third day after Gour’s death, another girl in the village headman’s house also accused the duo of performing ‘black magic’ on her, causing her illness.

“The villagers then lynched the duo identified as Ramawati Halua and Bijoy Gour and took their bodies to a nearby hill. They beheaded the bodies near the burial site of Rashmi Gour and set them on fire,” Deuri said.

Senior police officers and executive magistrate Jintu Borah have visited the site and collected the remains from the pyre, besides soil samples, he said.

A case has been registered and nine persons, including two women, have been arrested and weapons seized.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused.

This is not only the only case of mob lynching in the Dokmoka area of the hill district.

In November, 2018, one Socheng Teron was killed in a similar incident of witch hunting in Bakalia Klurdung village. Days before, an elderly couple which was branded as witch, had to face a similar punishment from the villagers.

Debojani Bora, a national level athlete of Dokmoka Serekali village was beaten black and blue by a mob which branded her a witch back in 2014. She however survived the brutal assault and was recovered by police in an unconscious state later.

Earlier, on August 2013, another 60 year old woman was assaulted on suspicions of her being a witch in the same area.

In June 8, 2018; two Guwahati –based youth who came to visit the scenic Kanthilangso, faced a violent attack of a mob of about 100 people on suspicions of child lifter and a case of mistaken identity in which the two youths had to lost their life.