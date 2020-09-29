Anowara Taimur dies in Australia

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: Former chief minister Syeda Anowara Taimur, presently residing in Australia, passed away on Monday evening due to a cardiac arrest.

Taimur has been suffering from chest pain. She was in Australia with her son since last four years.

Born on November 24, 1936, Taimur was the chief minister of the state from December 6, 1980 to June 30, 1981. Her term as chief minister ended when the state was put under President Rule for six months due to Assam Agitation.

Taimur has been elected as a member of the state assembly in 1972, 1978, 1983 and 1991. She was a Rajya Sabha member in 1988. However, she left the Congress to join the AIUDF in 2011.

Taimur’s name was not included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was published in 2018 as she could not apply for it. She planned to return home to initiate the process of enlisting herself and her family in the updated NRC.

Condoling the death of Taimur, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said, “Saddened to know the death of the former chief minister Syeda Anwara Taimur a veteran mass leader who championed the cause of politics with an undertone of people’s development”.

In a statement here, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Anowara Taimur the lone chief minister of the state was the people’s chief minister who served the people of Assam with compassion”. Her contributions for the state as well as for the welfare of the people will be acknowledged and remembered by the posterity, he said adding that her death is a loss to the state.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “A big loss for us all as former CM Syeda Anwara Taimur breathed her last.”

Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass expressed deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora said, “Saddened by the news of the demise of Taimur. My heartfelt condolences to her family members in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”