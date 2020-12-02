Anshul Gupta joins as NFR GM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 1: Anshul Gupta, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers from UPSC’s 1984 batch joined as the General Manager of NF Railway on December 1, following the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in this regard.

Prior to this he was working as the Additional Member (Signal), Railway Board, New Delhi. Earlier he has also worked as Additional General Manager, West Central Railway, Jabalpur and Principal Executive Director (Signal), Railway Board. He had also worked as the Divisional Railway Manager of Delhi Division of Northern Railway, Adra Division of South Eastern Railway and also looked after the charge of the Divisional Railway Manager of Ranchi Division of South Eastern Railway.