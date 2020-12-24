ANSS condoles death of Laxmi Prasad Parajuli

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 24: Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) condoled the death of Laxmi Prasad Parajuli, former president of ANSS. The condolence message signed by Durga Khatiora and Rudra Baral; president and secretary of the literary body stated that the demise of Parajuli is an irreparable loss to the literary field of Nepali literature.

The apex literary body has condoled the death of its former president and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. Notably, late Parajuli was a known literary figure of the state. He also authored many books including Mati Aru Manuhar Kabita, Dristipat, Garbha Geeta, Uttar-Pub Bharatiya Nepali Samaj aru Sahitya etc.