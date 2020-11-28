Antarprerana awards conferred on unsung heroes

Sewa working extensively across social dimensions for over the past eight years

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 27: The first Antarprerana-Celebrating Change makers awards instituted this year by Sewa was presented to several persons working in different fields including Dr. Pranab J Patar, a New Delhi based environment and sustainability expert, at a ceremony organised at the historic Chameli Memsaab bungalow at Cinnamara here on Thursday night.

Other recipients of this award were Dali Rani Das Haloi, Deepjyoti Mahanta, Mukti Nath Goswami, Puberun Sarmah, Pushpadhar Das, Janardan Bhuyan Borbayan, Meghalee Bora, Sanjib Kumar Goswami, Debobrata Rabha, Nabanita Das and Bapukon Barman.

The award recognised their unsung efforts towards society in the field of Environment, Agriculture, Horticulture, Handloom and Textile, Education and Fishery.

Jorhat (Assam) based social organisation Sewa has been working extensively across social dimensions for over the past eight years.

Founder of Sewa Bibek Bora said that Sewa was both an organisation and a movement. The Sewa movement is enhanced by its being a sangam or confluence of three movements: the labour movement, the cooperative movement and self-empowerment movement.

Bora said that Patar, who hails from Morigaon, is recognised as one of the leading change makers for his astounding contribution towards biodiversity conservation, climate action, safeguarding freshwater bodies, promotion of sustainable green sector livelihood and sustainable tourism nationally.

Chief executive of Global Foundation for Advancement of Environment, an Indo – American initiative based in New Delhi, Dr. Patar spoke on the importance of community based multi-stakeholder response to address cross-cutting environmental challenges of our times during his award acceptance speech.

“The most significant achievements in the social and environmental sectors are results of love and passion of those who are pursuing them. However many such outstanding initiatives go unnoticed because they are never recognised and presented before the rest of the world.

The act of recognising and rewarding heroes of social and environmental cause not only inspires the pursuant but also inspires many others to take up issues of great relevance and walk extra miles to bring about sustainable change,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tridip Kumar Goswami, a climate change mitigation and sustainable energy expert, who was the guest of honour at the award ceremony highlighted the importance of this award to inspire a generation of warriors in various fields.

While discussing social enterpreneurship and rural economy he mentioned that in a world that increasingly demands private actors to address social needs, there has been a rise of social enterprises in a variety of sectors, including new and renewable energy and Assamese enterprises should focus on the same. Goswami has been associated with the rural energy sector for many years and has been instrumental in undertaking large scale sustainable energy initiatives in India and other parts of the world.

Dr S Jairaaj, director, Rainforest Research Institute, Dr. Amiyo Kumar Shama, director RGVN Guwahati, Dipankar Mahanta of Vibha Baani were also present on the occasion.