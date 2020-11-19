Anti-CAA agitation continues in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 18: Jorhat unit of CAA Birudhi Oikya Mancha staged a demonstration and formed a human chain in protest against several issues including scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed by the Centre in December- 2019, price rise, assault and murder of journalists, near the Jorhat Court here on Wednesday.

The Mancha was supported by several political organisations like Congress, CPM, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, etc. and other organisations like KMSS, MASS, AJYCP and ATASU.

Niranjan Mahanta, president of the unit, said that the protest was against the governments in the Centre and the state for their policies which was anti-Assam, especially the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.