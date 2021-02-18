Anti-CAA memorial: APCC seeks applications from Assamese architects

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday invited applications from Assamese architects to plan and design the martyrs’ memorial that the party has vowed to construct after it comes to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

“We respect public sentiments and hence the announcement for a grand memorial was made. Taking a step further we are inviting applications from the architects in the state to share their suggestions and designs for the memorial with us,” said APCC president Ripun Bora.

“Calling all Assamese architects based anywhere in the world. Assam needs you. Send in your model image for the grand anti-CAA monument the Congress will build in Guwahati after winning the election,” Bora said in a tweet.

Bora said the party’s leadership has given specific targets to its district units and booth level committees to collect ‘gamosas’.

“We are going to request people to convey their feelings and sentiments against CAA which has ruined the peace and prosperity of our beloved state. Congress workers have been told to knock every house-door and collect at least 50 lakh ‘gamosas’. All of them will be displayed at the grand memorial,” said Bora.

“After Rahul Gandhi’s rally the mood of the state is clear that the Assamese electorate is going to vote against BJP because of CAA which means cruelty against Assam and all Congress men are feeling rejuvenated to work even harder on ground,” the APCC chief added.