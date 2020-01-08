Anti-CAA protest: AASU to sound ‘war bugle’ today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) and 30 other ethnic groups will sound “war bugle” (Ron Singa) as a part of its agitation against the amended citizenship law in the state on Thursday.

In Guwahati the programme will be held near the statue of Sahityarathi Lakshinath Bezzbaruah near Guwahati Club at 11 am. All senior leaders of the student body will take part in the programme which is organised by All Guwahati Students Union (AGSU).

The programme will also be held in all district and sub divisional headquarters of the state, where local and traditional musical instruments will also be used to sound “war bugle” against the legislation.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath urged the people to make the programme a grand success.

The student leaders also said that the current agitation will continue till the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is scrapped and the Assam Accord is implemented in letter and spirit. “The CAA must go and a time-bound action plan should be worked out to implement the Assam Accord,” Nath said.

Nath said that the CAA has a communal agenda with an aim to polarise the people.

“The Central government is trying to communalise the State,” he said. Stating that Assam is facing a grave crisis, Nath said that the indigenous people of the state are being forced to stay as second class citizens with the BJP imposing the CAA to protect the illegal migrants.

On the other hand, as many as 5,000 people, including women and senior citizens assembled at Basistha chariali here to take out a rally in protest against the amended citizenship law.

The rally which was organised by Beltala Students Union was taken party by dozens of local youth, women and senior citizens organisations.

The rally started from Student Library and moved through Beltola Tiniali, Bhetapara Road, Lalmati and reached at Dakhim Barsajai Maidam Durgan Temple, where they held a protest meeting.

The meeting was addressed by All Assam Students Union (AASU) central executive member Simanta Thakuria, lawyer Satyen Sarma, artiste Ajay Phukan, and woman activist Jyoti Chamua, Kamrup metro Students Union president Kusha Rpongpi, former AASU former assistant general secretary Prince Faizul Haque, representatives of South Guwahati Students Union (SGSU) and Beltola Students Union.