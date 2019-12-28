Anti-CAA protest forces Himanta to take chopper to travel 5 km

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 28: Assam finance and PWD minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was greeted with black flag in Tezpur forcing him to take helicopter ride to travel to 5 km road in the Sonitpur district on Saturday.

On the other hand, more than one lakh people assembled at Jalukbari, the constituency represented by Sarma, to protest against the amended citizenship law. The programme was organised by All Assam Students Union (AASU) and 30 other ethnic organisations.

Sarma, who arrived at Tezpur by a chopper from Guwahati, was scheduled to visit Ghoramari to attend a tribute programme of former BJP MLA of Rangapara, Rajen Barthakur, who died on December 10.

Thousands of people thronged at the highways in Tezpur soon after Sarma arrived at Haleswar in the morning.

Sarma was accompanied by minister of state Pijush Hazarika and Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Jayanta Mallah Baruah

The protestors shouted slogans like “Himanta Biswa Sarma Go Back”, “We oppose CAA”,

Due to the protest, Sarma had to stay at Haleswar for several hours. However, the police have brought him to the nearby airport from where he left for Ghoramari to attend the programme.

Several thousands of people also thronged at Balipara, Goroimari and Salonibari to wave the minister with black flag.

Members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and 30 other ethnic organisations were staging protest against the amended citizenship law on National Highway 15 near Ghoramari.

The protesters had waved black flags at few other BJP MLAs who were passing through the area to attend the programme.