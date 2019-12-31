Anti-CAA protest: Govt warns employees against criticism

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: Assam government has warned its employees against criticizing the government, especially anything against protesting Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Director of the higher education G Phukan on Monday issued a notification stating that the government servant shall not make any statement of fact or opinion criticizing the government.

“If the government servant is found criticizing the government, he/she will be held responsible for violation of Rule 3 and Rule 7 of Assam Civil Service (Conduct) Rules 1965, which will attract the appropriate provision of the Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964,” Phukan said in the notification.

Last week, the elementary education department had issued a similar notification warning permanent and contractual employees against indulging in political activities in different social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter etc.

Director of elementary education department SK Bhuyan issued the notification last week stating that disciplinary action will be initiated against those employees for violation of Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964.

The warning and at a time when there is surging protests over the CAA in Assam other parts of the region against the BJP-led government at the Centre and at the states.

The protests over the CAA continued to rock the state with huge numbers of people taking to streets in different parts of the state every day.

Although the government had tried to contain the protests using different means like announcing one-time financial assistance to the artistes and publishing job vacancy list and inviting applications, the agitation is far from being contained so far.

Meanwhile, in its first social media and Internet policy for government employees, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has cautioned against accessing social media on official devices, including mobile phones and computers, unless permitted. It also directed officials not to carry out classified work on computers connected to Internet and instead use standalone systems.

“All personnel, including employees, contractual staff, consultants, partners, third-party staff who manage, operate and support information systems, facilities, communication networks and information created, accessed, stored and processed by or on behalf of the government, unless authorised to do so, shall not disclose official information on social media or social networking portals or applications,” says the MHA notification said.

The notification also says: “No classified information of government can be stored on private cloud services (Google drive, Dropbox, iCloud etc) and doing so may make you liable for penal action, in case of data leakage.”