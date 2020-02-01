Anti-CAA protest: NIA grills IIT-G faculty

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has examined Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati faculty Prof. Arupjyoti Saikia in connection with a case regarding violence protest after passage of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha in December last.

Saikia has been summoned as a witness in an unspecified case, sources here said.

Saikia was questioned for several hours in office at Sonapur on the outskirts of the city and asked about his telephone calls to Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) activists during anti-CAA protests.

Earlier, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had in a press meet indicated that a person working in a central government organisation was directly involved in the violent anti-CAA protests in Guwahati.

Without naming anybody Sarma had stated that there was electronic evidence that a leading academician from Assam was trying to orchestrate the burning of Assam Secretariat at Dispur capital complex.

Saikia is a professor of History in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT-Guwahati. Among his books is The Unquiet River: A Biography of the Brahmaputra.

The NIA has so far arrested four KMSS leaders—Akhil Gogoi, Dharya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal and Manash Konwar for their alleged links with Maoists. The NIA has also interrogated another KMSS activist Hussain Mohammad Sahjahan.