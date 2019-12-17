Anti-CAA protest on for 2nd day, leaders, actor court arrest  

PM Modi ’s cloth remark draws AASU ire

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: Protesters came out in large numbers across Assam on Tuesday demanding repeal of the amended Citizenship Act and condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “ridiculing” the agitators with his comment that protesters could be identified by the clothes they were wearing.

All Assam Students Union (AASU) chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with actor Barsha Rani Bishaya and more than three hundred protestors courted arrest for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as part of their ‘Mass Satyagraha’ against the amended citizenship law.

Women, youth and senior citizens joined protest marches at several places, even as the situation remained largely peaceful.

The protestors courted arrest in front of the office of the deputy commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district and were taken to a makeshift jail inside the Dighalipukhuri tank complex.

“AASU activists had courted arrest and were ‘not detained’,” Guwahati police commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told reporters.

“We released them later and now they are on their way to their homes,” Gupta said.

The Centre has to either repeal the amended Citizenship Act or keep arresting them everyday, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said addressing a huge gathering at the Latasil playground here.

“The prime minister says that he respects non-violent protesters, but the government here is trying to dominate and suppress us,” Bhattacharya said.

He said that the Assam government had thought that the protests would die down within 2-3 days and everything would settle down.

“They are wrong because unless the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is repealed, we will not settle. Do not insult us every time. Do not blame us later because the agitation will be more intense in the coming days,” Bhattacharya said.

AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi criticised the prime minister for his comment that protesters could be identified by the “clothes they are wearing”.

“It is unfortunate the PM cannot accept our dress and ridiculed us. We strongly condemn this.

“We will assemble everyday wearing our traditional dress,” he asserted.

The prime minister had said at an election rally in Dumka on Sunday, “People who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV… They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing.”

Gogoi said the government is on one side doing nothing to repeal the Act and on the other doing a “drama” by arresting them.

“The government is playing the Hindutva card. However, Assam will not fall prey to their communal agenda,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi further said that terming the protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London by NRIs, mostly Assamese, as “Pakistan-sponsored” is an “utmost insult” to the people of the state and the country in general.

University students and professionals had participated in the protest that was held in London on Saturday and was organised by the Facebook group ‘Assamese in UK’.

Gogoi also dismissed state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement on Monday that the Centre will talk to peaceful agitators to listen to their grievances on the controversial Act.

“There will be no discussion at all. This is another attempt to cheat us. Why don’t they just repeal the law?” asked the student leader.

AASU’s three-day ‘Mass Satyagraha’ began on Monday at Latasil playground and they marched towards the DC’s office on Tuesday.

They sang and recited poems inside the temporary jail complex.

Various agitational programmes began from Tuesday morning in many places, including Dhubri, Tezpur and Sivasagar.

In Nagaon, a huge protest gathering took place, with people singing songs, reciting poems and performing skits. A protest march was also taken out.

“We will not accept this Act. It will kill our culture and identity. That is why we are on the roads today. We did not send our representatives for bringing us on the roads,” protesters said.

In Jorhat, thousands assembled in front of the office of the deputy commissioner.

The night curfew in Jorhat has been lifted temporarily. Several organisations and individuals continued to protest against CAA.

The 36-hour hunger strike of AJYCP ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi who was arrested in Jorhat on December 12 has been shifted to Guwahati.

The Dibrugarh Bar Association too observed ‘Satyagrah’ during the day and the AASU extended its support to the lawyers.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallab Gopal Jha said at a press conference that 27 persons have been arrested in the district.

“We are collecting CCTV footage for arresting the culprits. Chabua is among the worst-affected places,” he added.

In Lakhimpur, thousands courted arrest while participating in a massive ‘Satyagraha’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Tuesday.

The Lakhimpur Students’ Union (LDSU) in association with 30 other ethnic student bodies on Tuesday organized a huge protest rally against CAA at the A-Team playground of North Lakhimpur Govt. HS School.

Curfew lifted in Guwahati, relaxed in Dibrugarh

The indefinite curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 in the wake of violent protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday.

The decision to lift the curfew in Guwahati was taken at a law and order review meeting chaired by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Brahmaputra State Guest House on Monday.

“It has been decided to lift the curfew completely in Guwahati from 6 am tomorrow,” a CMO statement here said.

“The meeting also decided to resume operation of broadband internet services in entire State form Tuesday morning,” it said.

However, the statement did not mention anything about resumption of mobile internet services.

In Dibrugarh, the curfew has been relaxed for 14 hours from 6 am on Tuesday, an official of the district administration said.

The state witnessed violent protests with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters. Five persons had lost their lives since Wednesday.