Anti-CAA protest: Railways lose Rs 100 crore

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 31: Northeast Frontier Railway has incurred a loss of Rs 100 crore due to violent protest against the amended citizenship law in Northeast and West Bengal from December 9 to December 30, a spokesperson of NF Railway said here Tuesday.

“Total damages caused to railway properties in divisions like Tinsukia, Katihar, Lumding, Rangiya is about Rs. 10 crore. The loss incurred in originating earnings due to loss in passenger earnings is about Rs. 30.13 crore; the loss in freight earnings is about Rs. 63.42 crore while the loss in parcel earnings is about Rs. 5.05 crore from December 9 till December 20,” he said.

“NF Railway not only incurred losses due to damages caused to railway properties but also due to cancellations of passenger trains as well as goods carrying trains to and from Northeast zone to other zones. The damages caused include burning down of railway stations, damages to railway track, level crossing gates, burning of important communication and other electronic gears,” he said.

During this period, about 38.86 lakh passenger could not take up their journey in railway due to cancellations of trains, he also said.

The damages caused in other sections in some affected portions; are still being repaired, while the railway immediately swung into action to restore train services after improvement in law and order situation by introducing manual train operations, he added.