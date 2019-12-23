Anti-CAA protest: Senior citizens lead dharna in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/JORHAT, Dec 23: Senior citizens took the lead in the protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) in response to the call given by All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Monday, where students wore black badges against the legislation.

On the other hand, educational institutions reopened after nearly 12 days on Monday after violent protests erupted on December 11 following the passage on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The senior citizens assembled at Latasil Pavilion in Guwahati, where senior citizens, leaders and members of AASU also joined in.

Similar protests led by senior citizens were staged in different parts of the state, including at Nagaon and Jorhat.

Other protest demonstrations and rallies against the CAA continued in the state with AASU and 30 other ethnic groups.

A protest rally with over one lakh participation is planned at Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in the state reopened on Monday, after they were declared closed owing to volatile law and order situation since December 11 last.

Annual examination of the state board schools resumed after the gap, while for some schools, it proved to be an extended winter vacation.

Examinations of the colleges resumed Monday with re-scheduled dates.

Students of Gauhati University wore black badges while sitting for their examination to register their protest against the CAA.

Former chief minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Prafulla Kumar Mahanta joined a sit-in at the Gandhi Mandap atop the Sarania Hill in Guwahati with his party colleagues to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

As a part of the series of programmes, announced by the AASU for the week, litterateurs, people from different walks of life, social activists took part in a protest programme at the Latasil field in the city.

Protests were also staged in different parts of the state where people held up the symbol of Assamese culture – Gamosa – with ‘No CAB’ and ‘We oppose CAB’ written on them.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad (KMSS) also held a demonstration at Chachal in the city against the legislation and demanded release of their leader and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi who was arrested on December 17 by NIA.

In Jorhat, thousands of senior citizens representing various forums and pensioners bodies congregated in front of the deputy commissioner’s office complex to protest against the amended citizenship law.

The three hours sit in demonstration by the elders which began at 11 am took place under the aegis of the Jorhat unit of AASU backed by 30 ethnic organisations.

Members of the Ujoni Asom Pratibandhi Suraksha Parishad shouting slogans and holding aloft posters condemning CAA took out a procession through the main roads of the town.

The senior citizens shouted slogans against chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, prime minister Narendra Modi, BJP Murdabad, we will not accept CAA, RSS politics we will not tolerate, scrap the Black Law, etc.

The senior citizens included Bhabba Chetia, Dr Golap Deka, Bolin Hazarika, Binit Bora, Pradip Sarkar, Babbulal Gaggar, Swadesh De, Bhabba Goswami, Mahim Chandra Neog and several others addressed the gathering and called for a continued protest against CAA.

AASU leader Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi and Jorhat unit of AASU President Arjunmoni Bhuyan also addressed the gathering.

Bordoloi said that it was condemnable that the government had adopted a policy of domination, division and sops to the artistes to break up the protest.

AASU Central Committee member Jul Khound also said that it was a matter of shame that the aged and infirm had to take to the streets in this extreme cold to protest against the government’s policy.