Anti child labour day observed

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 13: Along with other parts of the country, R.D.B bricks Industry took an initiative to celebrate the World Day Against Child labour to create awareness among the migrant families and permanent labours residing in the organization in Titabor, Jorhat.

The head of the organisation promised to at least arrange the primary education for each and every child of age group below six around the village.

The programme was headed by Ashrini Borah who was the former speaker of Asia World Model United Nation said, “Books or Bricks? Of course their little hands deserve books not bricks to make money, books will empower them and bricks will not.”

Ashrini Borah also took initiative to distribute some books on general knowledge, slates for kids and notebooks, drawing books asking them to just sit back with these materials for at least 1 hour in the morning.

She have also been doing the awareness programme with UNICEF regarding online bullying of children and ways of reducing risk on online platform positively.