Anti drug campaign initiated in Mizoram

HT Correspondent

AIZAWL, Jan 3: A joint bike rally and pledge taking ceremony was organized by Assam Rifles battalion of Lunglei and Aizawl in association with Royal Knights as part of its drug de-addiction campaign in the state.

Flagged off by Dr K Pachhunga, the rally visited Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts where a cake cutting ceremony was also organised and Commandant, Lunglei Battalion Assam Rifles distributed essential commodities and anti Covid-19 items.

On the other hand, Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM administered the oath taking in the presence of all prominent NGOs of the state. Later, a drug awareness video was screened for all the participants highlighting the negative impacts of drug intake.